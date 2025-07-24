Chargers UDFA WR tagged with best chance to make roster during training camp
The Los Angeles Chargers are in the thick of things with the start of practice at training camp. On Wednesday, the team finished up a two-day practice event in their old stomping grounds in San Diego.
The past two days have been an emotional journey for longtime fans of the franchise. However, it is time to move on as the team is seven days out from their first preseason game against the Detroit Lions.
The Hall of Fame Game will feature the Lions and Chargers, and it will be the first chance for some rather unknown players to make a statement on the field.
Preseason is when players who are fighting for every chance to make the team get their moment in the spotlight. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski recently crafted a list of the one undrafted free agent from every team that has the best chance to make the roster.
Sobleski has tagged former Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Luke Grimm as the one UDFA who has the best chance to make the Chargers' roster.
"Some may look at Luke Grimm and view him as a redundancy with McConkey already on the roster. Truthfully, McConkey has been miscast for years. Even though he primarily played out of the slot last year, he's more than just a slot receiver. The same applies to Grimm. They can be interchangeable pieces with the speed and short-area quickness to win off the line of scrimmage no matter where they align," writes Sobleski.
The Chargers will take any receiving talent they can get. A team that is in desperate need of a strong receiver's room could get just that if Grimm becomes their diamond in the rough.
