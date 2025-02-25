Chiefs' Andy Reid Couldn't Tell You How Many Wins He Has Collected
Andy Reid almost made NFL history by becoming the first coach to oversee a Super Bowl three-peat but the Philadelphia Eagles had something to say about that. The future Pro Football Hall of Famer has other accomplishments within grasp as he returns to the Kansas City Chiefs—including chasing down the all-time coaching wins leaders.
Reid will enter the 2025 season with 273 wins to his name, trailing only Bill Belichick (302), George Halas (318) and Don Shula (328). At 66 years old, it's entirely conceivable that he could find his way atop this list, especially if Patrick Mahomes continues to be Patrick Mahomes.
But it doesn't sound like this takes up too much real estate in the coach's mind.
Reid was asked if he had an eye on Shula's mark during an interview with CBS Sports at the NFL scouting combine.
"If you asked me how many wins I have right now, I couldn't tell you," Reid said. "I don't care about all that I'm in this to teach."
There was some speculation that Reid might step away from the game, but he quickly proved that to be incorrect after the Super Bowl LIX loss. It's clear that he's still motivated to teach—and if he ends up becoming the greatest coach to ever patrol the sidelines along the way, well, that's just an added bonus.