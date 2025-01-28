Chiefs Brilliantly Copied a Play By AFC Rival to Burn Bills for Two Huge Touchdowns
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of their AFC rivals to thank for a play that helped them find the end zone twice against the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's conference championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Andy Reid and his staff went back to the Bills' blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens earlier this season and found a play by the Ravens that Buffalo couldn't stop. The Chiefs then popped it into their game plan last Sunday, the Bills couldn't stop it twice, and now Kansas City is heading back to the Super Bowl for a third straight year.
The play is a simple counter-read-option that had two tight ends in the backfield. On the first score, quarterback Patrick Mahomes handed off to running back Kareem Hunt, who ran it in for a 12-yard touchdown on the Chiefs' opening drive. The second score came in the fourth quarter when Mahomes kept the ball and ran in for a 10-yard touchdown to give Kansas City a 29–22 lead.
Charles Goldman from A to Z Sports found the play from the Buffalo-Baltimore game, which had Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson running in for a TD:
Here's ESPN's Dan Orlovsky breaking down the Chiefs' touchdowns while using that play, which was something he hadn't seen from Kansas City all year:
Kansas City's coaching staff deserves a lot of credit for putting in the work to finding that play and then using it at perfect times against the Bills.
Feels like there's a reason why the Chiefs are just a win away from becoming the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowl titles.