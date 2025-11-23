Chiefs’ Controversial Facemask Penalty That Wiped Away TD Has NFL Fans Buzzing
The Chiefs are still looking for their first touchdown in Sunday's game over the Colts after seeing one get negated due to a penalty late in the first quarter—and unsurprisingly, fans have lots of opinions about it.
On a 2nd-and-goal in Indy's red zone, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took the ball on the direct snap and ran it in for what he and his teammates thought was a touchdown. However, the score was wiped away due to a facemask penalty on Jawaan Taylor, who was seen making contact with Colts defensive end Kwity Paye's helmet on Kelce's four-yard touchdown run.
A closer look at the replay video shows that Taylor didn’t actually grab and yank Paye’s facemask. Rules analyst Gene Steretore said that the call was reviewable, but no official review was made, and the Chiefs were forced to settle for a field goal.
The Chiefs have their work cut out for them Sunday as they face a one-score deficit entering the half in what feels like a must-win game against the Colts.
NFL fans mostly agreed that the refs made the wrong call on the seemingly phantom facemask, one that could prove costly down the stretch: