NFL Might Break Regular Season Ratings Record Twice on Thanksgiving
It's approaching a foregone conclusion among those who specialize in predicting these types of things that the Kansas City Chiefs-Dallas Cowboys showdown on Thanksgiving will not only break, but smash the existing record for the NFL's most-watched regular season game. Those projecting out since the league's schedule release had this one circled on the calendar and now the perfect storm has manifested as both the Chiefs and Cowboys are fighting for their playoff lives. Everyone wants to see if Patrick Mahomes's incredible run will take a detour and a dynasty will end. They also want to gawk at America's Team, which has gone from a laughingstock to a team that actually has a chance to make the postseason and is coming off an incredible 21-point comeback victory over the rival Philadelphia Eagles.
In a piece today, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio presents the case that the Cowboys-Chiefs bonanza may not be the only ratings-breaker. The Detroit Lions, as always, are kicking off Turkey Day against the Green Bay Packers in a contest that will have playoff implications and may very well end up deciding the NFC North.
The league's current high-water mark came back in 2022 when the Cowboys hosted the Giants. That one drew 42.1 million viewers to surpass a 1990 Monday night tilt between the Giants and San Francisco 49ers.
Highest Rating Regular Season Games in NFL History
The Thanksgiving weekend has been reliable ratings gold for the NFL through the years and several of the most-watched games have come in recent years.
Date
Game
Viewership
Nov. 24, 2022
Cowboys 28, Giants 20
42.1 million
Dec. 3, 1990
49ers 7, Giants 3
41.5 million
Nov. 23, 2023
Cowboys 45, Commanders 10
41.4 million
Nov. 24, 2021
Raiders 36, Cowboys 33
40.8 million
Dec. 2, 1985
Dolphins 38, Bears 24
39.0 million
Nov. 28, 2024
Cowboys 27, Giants 20
38.5 million
Nov. 28, 2024
Lions 23, Bears 20
37.4 million
Nov. 24, 2016
Cowboys 31, Commanders 26
35.1 million
Nov. 23, 2023
Packers 29, Lions 22
33.7 million
Oct. 5, 1992
Eagles 31, Cowboys 7
32.9 million
On his podcast, ESPN's Adam Schefter predicted the Cowboys and Chiefs will "shatter" the record.
How high will the number go? Is it possible it approaches 50 million? Considering the momentum of NFL ratings this year, the way Nielsen has been a bump to the bottom line and the fact that there will be a simulcast on Tubi, it's not out of the question.