NFL Might Break Regular Season Ratings Record Twice on Thanksgiving

Thursday's television audience is expected to be enormous.

Kyle Koster

Lions-Packers and Cowboys-Chiefs will bring enormous TV audiences.
Lions-Packers and Cowboys-Chiefs will bring enormous TV audiences. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's approaching a foregone conclusion among those who specialize in predicting these types of things that the Kansas City Chiefs-Dallas Cowboys showdown on Thanksgiving will not only break, but smash the existing record for the NFL's most-watched regular season game. Those projecting out since the league's schedule release had this one circled on the calendar and now the perfect storm has manifested as both the Chiefs and Cowboys are fighting for their playoff lives. Everyone wants to see if Patrick Mahomes's incredible run will take a detour and a dynasty will end. They also want to gawk at America's Team, which has gone from a laughingstock to a team that actually has a chance to make the postseason and is coming off an incredible 21-point comeback victory over the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

In a piece today, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio presents the case that the Cowboys-Chiefs bonanza may not be the only ratings-breaker. The Detroit Lions, as always, are kicking off Turkey Day against the Green Bay Packers in a contest that will have playoff implications and may very well end up deciding the NFC North.

The league's current high-water mark came back in 2022 when the Cowboys hosted the Giants. That one drew 42.1 million viewers to surpass a 1990 Monday night tilt between the Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

Highest Rating Regular Season Games in NFL History

The Thanksgiving weekend has been reliable ratings gold for the NFL through the years and several of the most-watched games have come in recent years.

Date

Game

Viewership

Nov. 24, 2022

Cowboys 28, Giants 20

42.1 million

Dec. 3, 1990

49ers 7, Giants 3

41.5 million

Nov. 23, 2023

Cowboys 45, Commanders 10

41.4 million

Nov. 24, 2021

Raiders 36, Cowboys 33

40.8 million

Dec. 2, 1985

Dolphins 38, Bears 24

39.0 million

Nov. 28, 2024

Cowboys 27, Giants 20

38.5 million

Nov. 28, 2024

Lions 23, Bears 20

37.4 million

Nov. 24, 2016

Cowboys 31, Commanders 26

35.1 million

Nov. 23, 2023

Packers 29, Lions 22

33.7 million

Oct. 5, 1992

Eagles 31, Cowboys 7

32.9 million

On his podcast, ESPN's Adam Schefter predicted the Cowboys and Chiefs will "shatter" the record.

How high will the number go? Is it possible it approaches 50 million? Considering the momentum of NFL ratings this year, the way Nielsen has been a bump to the bottom line and the fact that there will be a simulcast on Tubi, it's not out of the question.

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

