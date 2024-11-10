Chiefs Miraculously Block Broncos’ Game-Winning Field Goal to Stay Undefeated
The Kansas City Chiefs are somehow still undefeated.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs played their worst game of the season in Week 10 and somehow emerged victorious. Kansas City beat the Denver Broncos 16-14 thanks to a ridiculous final sequence that saw the Chiefs block a chip shot field goal as time expired.
Bo Nix took the Broncos on a 13-play, 43-yard drive that lasted nearly six minutes. They lined up for a 35-yard field goal with one second remaining on the clock, trailing 16-14. It appeared as if the Chiefs were finally going to drop a game after starting the season 8-0.
Nope.
Video of what happened is below.
The Chiefs busted through the line and blocked Wil Lutz's field goal attempt. Officially, Mike Danna is credited with blocking it.
The Chiefs struggled all game. They only had 300 yards of total offense and were held the 57 yards rushing. Nix completed 22 of 30 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and arguably outdueled Mahomes. The Chiefs' quarterback was 28 of 42 for 266 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.
Neither team turned the ball over but scoring was scant. The Chiefs' stellar defense and a big special teams play at the end bailed them out.