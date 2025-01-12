Chiefs O-Linemen Had Kind Gesture for Stranded Driver During Team's Bye Week
The Kansas City Chiefs are off this week but two of their offensive linemen got some work in.
As the Chiefs relax during a bye week before next week's divisional round, offensive linemen Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith did their good deed for the week. According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the two interior linemen ran into a driver whose car was stuck in the snow. The two teamed up to push it free.
That's pretty dang lucky for that driver. And good on Humphrey and Smith for helping out. Next time I'm stuck in the snow I'll pray for the starting center and right guard of an NFL team to come bail me out.
The Chiefs got to sit back and watch wild-card weekend after earning a bye as the top seed in the AFC. They are set to host the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium next week.