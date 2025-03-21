SI

Chiefs to Re-Sign DE Charles Omenihu to One-Year Contract

Omenihu will remain in Kansas City on a new deal.

Tom Dierberger

Charles Omenihu has spent the last two years with the Chiefs.
Charles Omenihu has spent the last two years with the Chiefs. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face to their defensive line in 2025.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that defensive end Charles Omenihu is returning to Kansas City on a one-year contract worth up to $7 million.

Omenihu, 27, spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.

btn-nfl-free-agency-2025. Every NFL Free Agent Signing. dark. Next

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NFL