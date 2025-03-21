Chiefs to Re-Sign DE Charles Omenihu to One-Year Contract
Omenihu will remain in Kansas City on a new deal.
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back a familiar face to their defensive line in 2025.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that defensive end Charles Omenihu is returning to Kansas City on a one-year contract worth up to $7 million.
Omenihu, 27, spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs.
