Chiefs Re-Signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on One-Year Contract
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again bringing back one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes' pass catchers.
As first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Kansas City is signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal.
Smith-Schuster originally signed with the Chiefs on a one-year, $10.75 million deal back in the spring of 2022. After one season in Kansas City in which he won Super Bowl LVII with the club, he signed with the New England Patriots on a three-year, $33 million deal. Smith-Schuster was cut by the Patriots last August after a posting just 29 catches for 260-yards and one touchdown over one season in Foxborough.
The 28-year-old then signed back with the Chiefs ahead of the 2024 season and is now doing the same in '25.
In his two full seasons catching passes from Mahomes, Smith-Schuster has hauled in 96 receptions for 1,164 yards and five touchdowns.