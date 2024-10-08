SI

Troy Aikman's Line About Refs After Missed Call Late in Chiefs' Win Annoyed Fans

Andy Nesbitt

The Chiefs seemed to benefit from a missed pass interference call ;late in their win over the Saints.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took care of business at home Monday night, beating the New Orleans Saints 26-13 to improve to 5-0 on the season. The two-time defending champs are just one of two unbeaten teams left in the NFL heading into their bye week.

The Chiefs, who next face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7, looked solid once again. Mahomes threw for 331 yards, Travis Kelce had 70 yards receiving (as well as one cool lateral) and the defense caused problems all night long for New Orleans.

The Chiefs defense, however, might have gotten away with something late in the game when refs seemed to miss a pass interefence call with just over two minutes left. Troy Aikman, who was on the call for ESPN, said after the play:

"I think maybe these officials are ready to go home because that looked like definite contact before the ball arrived."

After Joe Buck agreed that it looked like a penalty, Aikman added this about the refs: "I can’t blame them if they do want to go home."

Here's that play:

The Saints turned the ball over on downs a few plays later to put an end to the game.

Fans were not happy:

