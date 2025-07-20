Chiefs Sign Defender George Karlaftis to Massive Four-Year Contract Extension
The Kansas City Chiefs have locked up one of their own heading into the 2025 season.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, defensive end George Karlaftis has agreed with the franchise on a four-year, $93 million contract extension. The massive deal includes $62 million guaranteed and ties the 24-year-old to Kansas City through the 2030 season.
Karlaftis was drafted by the Chiefs in the first round (at No. 30) in the 2022 NFL draft and has been a staple along their defensive front ever since. A two-time Super Bowl champion, the former Purdue Boilermaker has notched 115 total tackles, 15 passes defensed, and 24.5 total sacks over his first three seasons. Karlaftis also has seven postseason sacks on his resume.
Kansas City enters 2025 coming off a 15–2 regular season before their eventual loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. They'll open up the season is São Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 5., where they'll take on the Los Angeles Chargers.