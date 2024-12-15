Chiefs, Steelers Among Five AFC Contenders Facing Rarely Seen NFL Scheduling Challenge
The 2024 NFL season has officially hit the homestretch with teams fighting for their playoff lives, and playoff positions, over the final four weeks of the year.
For five AFC contenders—Chiefs, Steelers, Ravens, Texans, and Chargers—things are about to get ridiculously tough for them thanks to the league's schedule makers.
Thanks to the two Christmas Day games that will be played a week from Wednesday, the Chiefs, Steelers, Texans and Ravens will play three games in 11 days.
The Broncos, meanwhile, will play two games in just five days—they face the Colts today and the Chargers on Thursday. The Sunday-Thursday turnaround is nothing new, but at this time of the season it is really demanding and could impact the AFC playoff picture.
Fox Sports' Peter Schrager broke this all down on Sunday, and stated why all of these games with very little rest at the end of the season could really benefit the 10-3 Buffalo Bills.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer also weighed in on it:
That's a lot of football with not a lot of rest at the most important time of the season. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out.