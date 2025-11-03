Chiefs’ Steve Spagnuolo Jokingly Told Josh Allen to Retire After Losing to Bills
Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes, or the Bills vs. the Chiefs, has become one of the highest anticipated matchups each time these two sides face each other, and the contest on Sunday was no different.
Allen and his Bills defeated Mahomes and his Chiefs 28-21 in a game that came down literally until the last seconds in Mahomes fashion. With the win, Allen now has a 5-5 record against the Chiefs in regular season plus playoff matchups. In the regular season, though, Allen holds a 5-1 record in the rivalry. Mahomes just can’t seem to break Allen in the regular season.
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is also tired of facing Allen and the Buffalo offense, and losing to them. After the game, Spagnuolo approached the quarterback and joked with him about a potential retirement.
“I don’t want to play you anymore, I want you to retire,” Spagnuolo said as he hugged the quarterback. “Nice job.”
The 29-year-old reigning NFL MVP won’t be retiring any time soon, despite Spags’s wishes.
Allen outperformed Mahomes on Sunday, completing 23 of 26 passes for 273 yards and one touchdown for a quarterback rating of 83.9. He also rushed for 19 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes, on the other hand, completed 15 of 34 passes for 250 yards and one interception to post a 50.0 quarterback rating. We’ll see if these two superstar quarterbacks face each other in the postseason for the third year in a row.