Chiefs to Pick Up Fifth-Year Options on Two Key Players

Both of these players were drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Madison Williams

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie during Super Bowl LIX.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie during Super Bowl LIX. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs are keeping two defensive stars on the team a little while longer as they plan to pick up the fifth-year options for cornerback Trent McDuffie and pass rusher George Karlaftis, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Both McDuffie and Karlaftis were entering the last years on their respective contracts after being drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft together, so they will remain in Kansas City at least through the 2026 seasons. Karlaftis is expected to earn $15.1 million in 2026, while McDuffie will earn $13.6 million.

This decision by the Chiefs comes after general manager Brett Veach said before the NFL draft that "Those are players that you want in a Kansas City uniform for a long time." The Chiefs wasted no time to seal the deal on the fifth-year options after the draft.

McDuffie has started in 43 regular season and 10 postseason games while with the team. The two-time All-Pro member has a total of eight forced fumbles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions in that span.

Karlaftis has started in 44 regular season and 10 postseason games with the Chiefs. He's notched 115 total tackles and 24.5 sacks. Last season, Karlaftis led the Chiefs with eight sacks.

