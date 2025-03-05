Travis Kelce Had Brutally Honest Explanation for Why He's Not Retiring From NFL
Travis Kelce is not calling it quits just yet as he'll return to the NFL for his 13th season later this year when he and the Kansas City Chiefs get back to work after falling in Super Bowl LIX last month.
Kelce talked about his decision to not retire on this week's new episode of his hit podcast, New Heights.
"The biggest thing is that I f------ love playing the game of football," he said. "I still feel like I can play at a high level, and possibly at a higher level than I did last year. I don’t think it was my best outing. I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record for how I did in years past. I want to give it a good run. I got a bad taste in my mouth on how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me."
Here are his full comments:
Kelce had 97 catches last season but his 823 yards receiving and three touchdowns were not what we're used to seeing from for the future Hall of Famer.