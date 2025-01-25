Chiefs vs. Bills Game Day Guide: How to Watch, Stream and What's at Stake
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have established a strong rivalry atop the AFC, as quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen continue to dominate the sport. For the fourth time in five years—and second time in the AFC championship game—the two sides meet in the playoffs this Sunday.
We'll take a look at everything fans need to know for Sunday's AFC championship game, including how to watch the game, when the game is, and what's at stake for each team.
What's at Stake in Chiefs vs. Bills?
The Chiefs are already the defining franchise of the post-Tom Brady NFL, with three Super Bowl wins since 2019. Kansas City has already stamped its place in league history, but Mahomes & Co. can surpass the pace of Brady's Patriots with a fourth title. After winning three Super Bowls in four years from 2002 to '05, New England had to wait another decade before starting its second three Super Bowl run.
The Chiefs can also do something that no NFL dynasty has ever done: a three-peat. K.C. opened the playoffs with a 23–14 win over the Houston Texans last week, with Travis Kelce once again turning on his Hall of Fame form in the postseason.
Meanwhile, Sunday's game gives the Bills a chance to overcome what has been a Sisyphean task: beating the Chiefs in the playoffs. The Chiefs won the 2021 AFC championship in Kansas City 38–24 and broke the hearts of Bills fans in the divisional round in Jan. 2022, again at Arrowhead Stadium. Allen threw a go-ahead touchdown to Gabe Davis with just 13 seconds remaining in the game, but that was 13 seconds too many, as Mahomes somehow drove the Chiefs into field goal range, allowing Harrison Butker to tie the game before winning in overtime, 42–36. The two sides played yet another classic divisional game, this time in Buffalo, last January, with Kansas City pulling out a 27–24 win.
To add insult to injury, the Bills are an impressive 4–1 against the Chiefs during the Allen-Mahomes era, but are still looking for their first postseason win. A victory on Sunday would earn Buffalo its first trip to the Super Bowl since the 1993–94 season.
The Bills won the regular season matchup between the two teams, a home game on Nov. 17, 30–21.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bills Live
The divisional round matchup from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. will be played on Sunday, Jan. 26. The game can be watched on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Other subscription streaming options for the game include Fubo, Sling, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.
What Time Does Chiefs vs. Bills Kick Off?
Sunday's AFC championship kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET, after the NFC championship airs on Fox. Here's a look at when kickoff is in each time zone.
Time Zone
Start Time
Eastern
6:30 p.m.
Central
5:30 p.m.
Mountain
4:30 p.m.
Pacific
3:30 p.m.