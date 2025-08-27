Chris Ballard Shares Colts' Plan for Anthony Richardson After Naming Daniel Jones QB1
The Colts named Daniel Jones their starting quarterback to begin 2025, not having seen enough from Anthony Richardson to insert him back into the starting role.
Richardson was the No. 4 pick in the draft just two years ago, but his first two seasons in the league were marred by injury, benchings and general inconsistency. Now, he'll be tasked with proving he can develop into a starting caliber quarterback in the league while hoping to get the opportunity to take back the starting job in Indianapolis.
Colts GM Chris Ballard spoke to reporters Wednesday and detailed the team's plans for Richardson in the long term.
"I think following Daniel [Jones] and watching him work, and if he continues with the growth that he's had––like, Anthony's been good. He has. And he's made tremendous strides. Is he there yet? No. Does he have work to do? Yes. And Anthony will acknowledge that," he said.
Ballard then said he sees two ways for Richardson to respond to the change in role heading into his third season.
"You can go in the dumps or you can accept the challenge. Accept the challenge to keep getting better, be prepared... and being ready to go because you're one snap away. That's real," said Ballard.
The Colts still see Richardson playing a role in their future, but it'll be up to him to take the necessary steps to develop and earn back the job. Ballard thinks that learning under Jones can help aid in Richardson's development, something they likely should've had him do from day one back in 2023.
Richardson played in 11 games last season and threw eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing just 47.7% of his passes. Now, it's not clear when he'll next be back on the field, and it doesn't seem as if the Colts have any intentin of trading him.