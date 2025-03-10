SI

Chris Godwin Returns to Buccaneers on Three-Year, $66M Contract

The veteran wide receiver appears to be staying put.

Patrick Andres

Chris Godwin warms up before the Buccaneers' 26–7 loss to the Broncos on Sept. 22, 2024.
Chris Godwin warms up before the Buccaneers' 26–7 loss to the Broncos on Sept. 22, 2024. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
It appears one of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' core pieces is staying put for the immediate future.

The Buccaneers and wide receiver Chris Godwin have agreed to a three-year contract worth $66 million with $44 million guaranteed, according to a Monday morning report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Godwin, 29, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Buccaneers—with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2020. He also made a Pro Bowl in 2019—his sole appearance in that game.

His 7,266 yards and 39 touchdowns rank second in franchise history, behind only wide receiver Mike Evans, his longtime teammate.

Tampa Bay is looking to build on a solid 2024 in which the team went 10-7—its first 10-win season without Tom Brady at quarterback since 2010. The Buccaneers finished in the top four in both scoring and total offense, with the caveat that the architect of that offense—offensive coordinator Liam Coen—is now the coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

