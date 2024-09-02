Chris Jones Salutes Chiefs' 'Classy Move' Regarding Clyde Edwards-Helaire's Contract
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without veteran running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to start the season after placing him on the NFI list while he battles with PTSD and mental health struggles.
Despite no longer being obligated to pay his salary from Week 1 to Week 4 (the length of his stay on the NFI list), the organization reportedly plans to keep him on the payroll and offer its support for him while he's away from the team.
The kind gesture from the organization caught the eye of one teammate, standout defensive end Chris Jones, who took to social media to praise the Chiefs.
"Classy move...." wrote Jones on X, seemingly in support of Kansas City helping out financially while Edwards-Helaire works to alleviate some of his mental health issues.
Edwards-Helaire, 25, is entering his fifth season in Kansas City. A former first-round pick in 2020 (No. 32 overall), the LSU product quickly stepped in as the Chiefs' premier running back as a rookie. Since then, however, his role has diminished each year.
In 2023, Edwards-Helaire attempted 70 rushes for 223 yards and one touchdown, all of which were career lows. He ultimately lost the starting role to Isiah Pacheco, who has 375 carries, 1,765 yards, and 12 rushing touchdowns over the last two campaigns.
As Edwards-Helaire goes through a difficult battle with PTSD and mental health issues, the organization has made clear that he has their unwavering support.