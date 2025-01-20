C.J. Stroud Had Incredibly High Praise for Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders star Jayden Daniels joined a select group of rookie quarterbacks in NFL playoff history after leading his team to the NFC championship game. Daniels took the league by storm in his first year as a pro, and he's in line to become just the sixth rookie quarterback ever to play in a conference title game.
His strong play throughout his rookie season generated some major praise from reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Stroud and the Texans were eliminated from the postseason on Saturday, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Houston's franchise quarterback was extremely complimentary of Daniels, suggesting the 24-year-old was having the best rookie season in NFL history.
"In my opinion, he's had the best rookie year of all time," said Stroud. "I'm very, very, very, very, very, happy for him and proud of him. I don't root for many other teams, but I'm rooting for my boy. I'm rooting for the Commanders."
Daniels and Stroud are cut from the same cloth. Both star quarterbacks grew up in the San Bernardino area of Southern California before developing into standout NFL players. Stroud made clear how important his roots are to him, and seeing his longtime friend succeed at such a high level has him overflowing with pride.