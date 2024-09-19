Mic’d Up C.J. Stroud Chastises Bears DB for Spilling Tactical Secret on Podcast
The Houston Texans beat the Chicago Bears 19-13 in Week 2. C.J. Stroud completed 23 of 36 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown. He did not throw any interceptions which is something Josh Dobbs couldn't say when he started at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings against the Bears in Week 12 last season.
Dobbs threw four interceptions that game, including one to Chicago defensive back Jaylon Johnson. The cornerback discussed that pick on Richard Sherman's podcast during training camp, explaining that he had gambled on the play while most observers had credited the defense for the takeaway.
Johnson was expecting to jump a short route when Dobbs pump-faked and made a quick decision.
"I saw him pump (fake) so I'm like 'Damn, I gotta get out of there and help and get back,'" Johnson told Sherman. "I stuck my foot in the ground got under and he threw it up. I'm like 'Oh, I got him!' And I took him. Everybody seeing it and was like 'Oh yeah, Cover 2's great, high-low.' I'm like, 'Nah, I was being greedy.' I was tryna make a play."
Sherman was delighted to hear that Johnson had made the interception out of "palms" coverage, calling him a "sick dude."
Another person who enjoyed Johnson's story was Stroud, who told Johnson before the game that he should stop giving away his secrets on podcasts.
As you can see by Johnson's face in the clip, this was the first time someone got to work and was horrified to learn someone had heard them on a podcast.