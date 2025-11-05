Cleveland Radio Host Demands Answers on Confusing Shedeur Sanders-Browns Situation
The Cleveland Browns emerged from a very crowded and confusing quarterback competition and started the veteran in Joe Flacco to begin the season. They then later dealt him to the Bengals in order to give Dillon Gabriel a shot. Neither option has been particularly fruitful as the team sits at 2-6 and in the cellar of the AFC North. Gabriel has shown little to create excitement in his four starts, which is leading to a predictable push from the fans to see what another rookie quarterback has to offer.
But Shedeur Sanders will remain on the sidelines even if he remains the main character. Halfway through a lost season, Browns supporters are beginning to wonder what the heck is going on and what could possibly be preventing the team from seeing what Sanders can do out there.
Tony Rizzo, on ESPN Cleveland radio, gave voice to this.
“What is going on behind the scenes? How can this kid that was rated as a late first-round draft pick not get on a field for a team that sucks?!” Rizzo said. “They’re not even giving him reps! That’s on the coach, man. Stefanski’s gonna have to answer for that, and it might come at the end of the year, and it might come in the form of firing him. What is going on?”
Rizzo went on, concluding that something is going on behind the scenes.
“Clearly, someone doesn’t like him. Or… how are you not ready to play? He’s been here since April! I find it hard to believe that that kid isn’t ready to play,” the ESPN host lamented. “Why has Shedeur Sanders not gotten on the field? I cannot for the life of me figure out what’s going on. Something’s going on.”
This is not good. The only way to turn this situation into a positive is for Sanders to capitalize on a chance and prove that one of the many quarterbacks in the organization is capable of winning a football game this year. Just in time for Deshaun Watson to get healthy enough to return.