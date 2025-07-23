Colin Cowherd Has Wild Theory That Ties Browns, Nick Saban and Arch Manning Together
The Cleveland Browns have an extremely crowded quarterback room headed into the 2025 season as Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Shedeur Sanders compete for the starting job. They also gave an enormous contract to Deshaun Watson that has not been a great investment. But if you have two quarterbacks you don't have one. And if you have five, then perhaps a sixth is the answer.
On Monday, Cleveland radio host Tony Rizzo threw another ingredient into the content stew by talking about how much Browns owner Jimmy Haslam likes Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.
Picking up on that, Colin Cowherd took the conversation to another place on Wednesday by combining a situation that would involve Manning, Haslam, Nick Saban and super agent Jimmy Sexton. As he'll make clear, it's not a conspiracy theory.
There's a lot going on there. It's probably better if readers listen for themselves to have all the dots connected. In short, it seems like the net-net of the situation is that Saban might take a phone call about an NFL job if he had a top-tier quarterback to manage. Cleveland is on the short list of teams almost guaranteed to be bad and earn a top draft pick this year so that could be a potential fit.
Clearly, a lot of things have to fall into place to see Saban and Manning team up in the Browns organization. But if it does, remember where you heard it first and those who laughed it off as nothing more than corkboard fantasy.