Colts Camp Report 2025: Anthony Richardson: ‘I Can’t Be Slacking Anymore’
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Anthony Richardson stood just off the field, his white undershirt soaked in sweat, Colts fans screaming his name from a few feet away in hopes of an autograph after watching him take some post-practice reps.
However, Richardson’s day at training camp wasn’t done. The physical part was over, but the self-evaluation, and a scathing one, was still to be accounted for.
“I didn’t do enough, you know?” said Richardson of his second NFL season, having completed a league-worst 47.7% of his pass attempts while tossing 12 interceptions. “That was the big thing for me. I didn’t do enough. I wanted to take a deeper dive into understanding myself and what I needed to improve on. After that last game, whenever that was, I told myself I can’t be slacking anymore. I’ve got to lock in.”
Richardson was locked in on Tuesday. Over 100 minutes in the searing southern Indiana sun, he gave some examples of why coach Shane Steichen shouldn’t give up on him yet.
In an early red-zone drill, Richardson threw multiple touchdowns into tight windows. In team periods, the 2023 first-round choice held the ball at times, but also showed his elite athleticism to buy time while getting the bulk of the first-team snaps ahead of Daniel Jones.
This offseason, the Colts gave Jones a one-year, $14 million deal, giving Richardson the first legitimate competition of his career. Jones and Richardson have primarily split first-team reps, switching days as the starter. But on Tuesday, it was Richardson’s turn, and while it was far from perfect—including an ugly, incomplete shovel pass to rookie tight end Tyler Warren—there was more good than bad.
“I really think it’s understanding the offense or understanding what’s going to pop open, when it’s going to pop open, understand the coverages,” Richardson said. “I feel like that helps me. The biggest thing for me was just my mechanics, footwork, my base, making sure when I am trying to deliver those throws, my base isn’t too narrow to where I’m missing high.”
Richardson spent the winter working with his longtime trainer, Dr. Tom Gormely, known for his work with NFL quarterbacks, including Brock Purdy and Caleb Williams. Richardson and Gormely didn’t do specific drills to refine Richardson’s base. Instead, they focused on constant repetition, making sure the third-year quarterback is keeping his feet wide enough to drive the ball instead of sailing it.
Although it’s only been a week of training camp, Richardson says he can feel a difference. However, that’s far from the only difference based on his work this offseason.
“I feel like I’ve got more control of the ball now,” Richardson said. “I feel like I can deliver the ball, but I’ve also been taking a deeper dive into the offense, trying to understand it more. Whenever I’m moving in the pocket, I’m like ‘O.K., I know this is the coverage right here and this guy is going to be popping open here.’ So, I need to make sure my base is there, and when I see that guy, just make sure I get the ball to him.”
While Richardson is hoping the physical changes he made to his game will translate into more completions and fewer turnovers, it’s the mental side that could transform him from the potential-laden prospect coming out of Florida to the stud Indianapolis believed it was getting two years ago.
Throughout high school and college, Richardson didn’t have 1,000 pass attempts, an extremely low threshold for someone expected to be an immediate starting quarterback. The lack of experience has shown up both in the numbers, with Richardson posting 11 touchdowns against 13 interceptions through 15 career games. He’s also had a learning curve as a leader, something that became glaringly obvious in a Week 8 game against the Texans last year, when Richardson took himself out for a breather after scrambling.
Now, with a second offseason under his belt and one that wasn’t clouded by rehabbing after an October shoulder surgery.
“I feel like last year, I knew the offense. Now, I’m trying to master it,” Richardson said. “If coach wants me to be up in the meeting room teaching (the offense), I feel like I want to get to that point where coach can sit down and be like, ‘AR, come up and teach this play for me.’”
Richardson spoke about evolving in learning how to beat certain coverages and concepts, especially when the play-call isn’t necessarily perfect for that look. It’s an area of his game that Richardson has been attempting to bolster by drawing on his iPad, mocking up route concepts while going through old notes.
Soon, Steichen will announce a starter for the Colts’ first preseason game on Aug. 7 against the Ravens in Baltimore. While that won’t be the final decision, it’s going to give insight into whether Steichen is leaning toward Richardson or Jones.
Ultimately, Richardson has no control over the choice.
But by sweating and not slacking, he’s putting himself in the best position possible.
Best thing I saw: It might be just the second day of padded practices, but Grover Stewart was making sure everyone needed them.
In a team period midway through Tuesday’s practice, Stewart raced from his defensive tackle spot to thwart a screen pass to running back Jonathan Taylor. After wrapping Taylor up, Stewart tossed him violently to the ground, causing the former All-Pro runner to pop up and have a few words before being separated from Stewart by fellow lineman Laiatu Latu.
For Stewart and the defensive line, it was the continuation of a strong, physical morning. The group was stout throughout the practice, repelling inside runs time and again against the first-string offense.
With Stewart and DeForest Buckner inside, the Colts have one of the league’s top interior tandems. Last year, the duo combined for 10 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. With both at 31 years old, Indianapolis might have only so much time when the inside is a wall, but it appears there won’t be any crumbling this season.
Best thing I heard: As a rookie, Latu produced at a steady pace but without the numbers some would expect from a first-round pick. In 17 games, the 2024 No. 15 selection posted four sacks and 12 quarterback hits along with three forced fumbles and five tackles for loss.
It was a stepping stone for Latu, who is hoping to become a star by showcasing more power from his left side.
“Just working on my stab arm off power. I feel like I’ve been doing that a lot more than last year in this camp,” Latu said. “Just my inside arm, I’m taking it to the inside of their (outside) pec, and being able to establish power, and being able to work off my first move. Working on my second move and third move off my stab. So that’s what you’ll see. When I’m planting my inside foot to the floor and getting that stab on their inside pec.”
Latu did most of the work in his hometown of Sacramento, where he trained this offseason with Sacramento State defensive line coach Eddie McGilvra. Latu also worked with McGilvra in Los Angeles. Colts defensive end Kwity Paye and former Indy teammate Dayo Odeyingbo also joined the group.
New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo likes what he sees from his defensive line as a whole, a group that aims to level up after ranking 22nd in pressure rate (20.8%) and T-25th in sacks (36) last year.
“Just a physical, attacking group,” Anarumo said. “Latu has a special skill set, with his speed and his length and his power. Overall, the group is a good mix of some powerful guys and some guys with some great athleticism, [like] Buckner and Grover. I’m also excited about Samson [Ebukam].”
Rookie who impressed: Tyler Warren was considered a steal in April’s NFL draft when the Colts selected the tight end with the No. 14 pick. Warren was dominant as a redshirt senior, catching a nation-high 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns, helping Penn State reach the national semifinals.
In a deep tight end room, including veterans Jelani Woods and Mo Alie-Cox, Warren stood out for his sharp route running and soft hands at the catch point. During individual and 7-on-7 drills, Warren didn’t waste steps, showing why he could be a plus-starter from the jump. At 6' 4" and 256 pounds, Warren has excellent size to match light feet, allowing him the opportunity to outrun linebackers while being too large for defensive backs to handle.
In coach Shane Steichen’s offense, Warren will be highlighted, evidenced by Steichen’s history before Indianapolis. As offensive coordinator of the Chargers in 2020 and the following two seasons with the Eagles, Steichen utilized Hunter Henry and Dallas Goedert to an average of 57 receptions, 715 yards and four touchdowns per season.
Veteran who impressed: Cornerback Samuel Womack III.
In 2024, the Colts were 26th against the pass, 29th in net yards per attempt (6.7) and 31st in completion rate allowed (69.4%). To remedy the situation, Indianapolis hired a new coordinator in Anarumo while also signing corner Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum.
Perhaps a familiar face will be part of the potential upswing, too. In both individual and team drills, Womack was constantly anticipating routes and breaking on passes from Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson. While a few efforts would have been borderline penalties in a game, Womack was aggressive and physical, confidently running alongside receivers before firing out of his break.
At 5' 10" and 189 pounds, Womack needs to play with an edge to hold up against bigger receivers. Last year, he came to the Colts after being released after two seasons with the 49ers and became a defensive starter for the first time in his career. The Toledo product played 58% of the snaps, providing inconsistent results with flashes of talent.
Womack posted a 71.4 Pro Football Focus grade to rank 38th of 222 corners. Still, he also allowed a 60% completion rate with six touchdowns, numbers he’d like to see decline.
Song of the Day: Crazy Train by Ozzy Obourne
There’s no better tone-setting song than Crazy Train, which starts with perhaps the greatest guitar riff of all time courtesy of the legendary Randy Rhoads.
RIP, Ozzy!