Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Expected to Play After Rumored to be IR-Bound Just Days Ago
Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been dealing with a back injury this past week, but he's expected to still play in Sunday's matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
Originally, it was reported that Pittman could miss several weeks, but he will now miss no time. It was even rumored he was going to be placed on the injured reserve list. Instead, he returned to practice on Friday ahead of Sunday's game after missing Wednesday's practice.
The Colts are dealing with multiple injuries on their team heading into Week 6. Quarterback Anthony Richardson missed last week's game with an oblique strain, and is not playing in Week 6. Running back Jonathan Taylor also missed last week's matchup with an ankle injury, and he will miss Sunday's game vs. the Titans. Receiver Josh Downs also enters Sunday as questionable with a toe injury, but is expected to play.
Pittman's availability is good news for the Colts as they won't miss time with one of their star receivers. Pittman has caught 22 of 37 targets for 238 yards and one touchdown through five games. His one touchdown came last week during the close 37–34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Pittman's big game so far this year came during the team's 27–24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. He totaled 113 yards on six catches.