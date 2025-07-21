Colts Owner’s Quote on Anthony Richardson Doesn’t Exactly Inspire Confidence
The Colts are entering the 2025 NFL season with one of the most compelling quarterback competitions in the league.
Throughout training camp, Anthony Richardson will compete with newly acquired veteran Daniel Jones for the starting role in Indianapolis.
In an interview with JJ Stankevitz at Colts.com, team owner & CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon, who took over the top role at the team along with siblings Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson after the death of their father Jim Irsay earlier this year, spoke about expectations for Richardson heading into the new season. While Irsay-Gordon was not entirely dismissive of the young quarterback after an admittedly up-and-down start to his career, she was far from lauding the former first-round pick.
"Where he is in his career and in his deal as a rookie, we still have time," Irsay-Gordon said. "He still has time to prove it." She added that the team hoped to "bring a sense of urgency. And nothing brings a sense of urgency more than competition."
It’s a pretty level-headed assessment of the team’s current quarterback room. In two years with the Colts, Richardson has shown flashes of brilliance in some starts, and woeful struggles in others, while also dealing with a string of injuries that kept him off the field from time to time. In 11 starts last season, Richardson completed just 47.7% of his passes.
In Jones, Indianapolis has a player who has proven his ability to start in the NFL, albeit with plenty of question marks of his own. Maybe a change of scenery helps Jones reset, or maybe his presence is the fire Richardson needs to get his career back on track.