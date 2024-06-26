Colts QB Anthony Richardson Is a 'Full-Go' Ahead of Training Camp
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's rookie season was cut short last year when he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during a Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans.
He was off to a hot start in 2023, so fans are ready to see Richardson return to the field. And, luckily for those fans, it sounds like Richardson is on track to make a comeback.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard stated that Richardson is a "full-go" for the team's training camp in July.
"He'll be full-go," Ballard said during an appearance onThe GM Shuffle podcast. "He was full-go all the way up until the last day of OTAs, and we had two heavy throwing sessions the two days before, and so we backed off a little on the last day."
Ballard referenced the fatigue Richardson felt in his throwing shoulder at the end of OTAs. This doesn't see to be as much of a concern heading into training camp.
In the four games Richardson played in last season, he completed 59.5% of his passes for 577 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.