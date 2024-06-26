SI

Colts QB Anthony Richardson Is a 'Full-Go' Ahead of Training Camp

Madison Williams

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) works through passing drills Wednesday, June 14, 2023, during mandatory minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) works through passing drills Wednesday, June 14, 2023, during mandatory minicamp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson's rookie season was cut short last year when he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during a Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans.

He was off to a hot start in 2023, so fans are ready to see Richardson return to the field. And, luckily for those fans, it sounds like Richardson is on track to make a comeback.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard stated that Richardson is a "full-go" for the team's training camp in July.

"He'll be full-go," Ballard said during an appearance onThe GM Shuffle podcast. "He was full-go all the way up until the last day of OTAs, and we had two heavy throwing sessions the two days before, and so we backed off a little on the last day."

Ballard referenced the fatigue Richardson felt in his throwing shoulder at the end of OTAs. This doesn't see to be as much of a concern heading into training camp.

In the four games Richardson played in last season, he completed 59.5% of his passes for 577 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

