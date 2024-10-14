Colts QB Anthony Richardson to Return From Injury vs. Dolphins
The Indianapolis Colts are getting their starting quarterback back.
After a thrilling two and a half games with the immortal Joe Flacco at the helm, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Monday that Anthony Richardson is set to return against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Richardson exited Indy's Week 4 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers early with an oblique injury. He's spent the time since rehabbing and appeared close to being fully healthy for Sunday's matchup against the Tennessee Titans but was ruled out before kickoff.
Flacco came in for Richardson against Pittsburgh and led the Colts to a 27-24 win. He then almost authored an epic comeback against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 before Indy squeaked past the Titans, 20-17, on Sunday. In those games Flacco threw for a combined 716 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception.
Before getting hurt Richardson recorded 654 yards passing with three touchdowns to six interceptions. In addition he ran for 121 yards and a touchdown. The 22-year-old quarterback is still early on in his progression as a player and the Colts are hoping he can stay on the field for a while yet after he missed most of the 2023 season with an injury.