Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson Thinks Playing in NFL is Easier Than College
Anthony Richardson is preparing for his second season in the NFL after his first was cut short by injuries. The fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft started four games, threw three touchdown passes and ran for four more before he hurt the AC joint on his throwing arm and the Colts were forced to finish the season with Gardner Minshew at quarterback.
With mini-camp in the bag and training camp approaching, Richardson joined Jeff Teague's Club 520 Podcast where he said at least one thing that he's probably going to regret because it is so easy to take it out of context.
"See, playing in the NFL, I feel like it's easier than college," said Richardson. "For real, for real. 'Cause in college you got players that's, like they good, they know they're good, but they're not as confident. You know what I'm saying. They've got to rely on other players to do this for them to do that, but in the league everybody be trying to working to stay in the league. Trying to keep their job. Everybody trying to ball out. That just lets me know I ain't got to do too much. I just have to do my job and he's going to do his job and it's going to work."
Richardson is saying that it's easier to play with better, more confident and competent teammates surrounding him who he knows are going to execute and do their jobs and that makes perfect sense.
However, he's also played four games in NFL and it didn't always look easy for him. Now any time has a bad game or even turns the ball over this season someone is going to tweet one of those quote graphics with his picture and the words, "Playing in the NFL, I feel like, is easier than in college" in bold letters at the bottom.