Colts Release Big Chunk of Their 2024 Draft Class on NFL Cutdown Day

The Colts cut three of the nine players they drafted in 2024.

Ryan Phillips

Indianapolis Colts Jaylin Simpson (30) rushes up the field against Darrell Baker Jr. (39) on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, during practice at the Colts Practice Facility in Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Colts selected nine players during the 2024 NFL Draft, and just a few months later, they cut one-third of that group on their roster before the season even started.

As NFL teams cut their rosters down to 53 players on Tuesday, the Colts announced that among their cuts were cornerbacks Jaylin Simpson and Micah Abraham and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu. All were selected during this year's draft.

Simpson was a fifth-rounder (No. 164) out of Auburn, while Abraham was a sixth-rounder (No. 201) from Marshall, and Laulu was selected in the seventh round (No. 234) out of Oklahoma.

While late-round picks being waived and potentially put on practice squads is expected every year, having three draft picks that don't make the initial roster is a lot. Especially a fifth-rounder like Simpson. Especially on a roster that isn't particularly deep.

Last season, the Colts cut another fifth-round cornerback before the season. Darius Rush was the 138th pick of the draft and was waived on August 29, 2023. He made the Pittsburgh Steelers' roster this season.

The Colts prefer the players they currently have on their roster to some they drafted in 2024. We'll see if keeping them over the new guys turns out to be a good decision by general manager Chris Ballard.

