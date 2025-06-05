Colts Say QB Anthony Richardson Dealing With Injury
With the season still three months away, the Indianapolis Colts are already dealing with turmoil at the quarterback position.
Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has suffered a shoulder injury that will keep him out of a team minicamp next week, Indianapolis coach Shane Steichen told reporters Thursday morning. Per Steichen, Richardson could return by training camp—though the team does not have an exact timeline for his return.
The injury comes as a blow to an already thin quarterback room in the Hoosier State. The team's other gunslingers include ex-New York Giant Daniel Jones, rookie Riley Leonard, and Jason Bean, who is also listed at wide receiver.
Richardson, 23, is entering a prove-it year after a murky 2024 that saw him throw eight touchdowns against 12 interceptions. The Colts drafted him fourth overall out of Florida in 2023.
Indianapolis, bidding to put an 8-9 season in the rearview mirror, is scheduled to open its season on Sept. 7 against the Miami Dolphins.