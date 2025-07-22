Colts' Biggest Weakness Might Be Their Undoing in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts enter this season with a few changes of note on both the roster and coaching staff from the past several months of this offseason, adjustments which could be what turns the tide for this group to reach their first postseason berth since 2020.
However, despite the improvements made, the Colts still face some doubts for the season ahead– with one clear question mark on how this season could inevitably transpire: the quarterback position set to be determined between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones during training camp, kicking off later this week.
No matter how the battle inevitably transpires, though, in the mind of ESPN's Mike Clay, the quarterback spot could be the biggest downfall of this roster rolling into the 2025 campaign.
Ahead of training camps kicking off, Clay recently outlined each team's most notable roster weakness, and for the Colts, the quarterback position had the clearest concerns of note due to the inconsistencies faced between each of Richardson and Jones.
"Quarterback," Clay said of the Colts' biggest weakness. "The fourth pick in 2023, Anthony Richardson Sr. has yet to emerge as a reliable NFL starter because of injuries and ineffectiveness. He is effective with his legs, but erratic passing led to a horrific 48% completion rate last season. The Colts signed Daniel Jones as a fallback, and he could win the Week 1 starting job. Similarly, Jones (who was benched and later cut by the Giants last season) adds value with his legs but struggles as a passer. Jones has yet to clear 6.8 yards per attempt in a season as a pro."
Heading into the offseason, the Colts weren't complacent at the quarterback position by adding Jones via free agency on a one-year deal, but even with another dose of competition and another potential starter in the mix, it doesn't quite answer Indianapolis' qualms under center with confidence.
Whether Richardson or Jones be the one to start, there will be hurdles to overcome for each in the process to cement themselves as the top quarterback in the building, and one who can sustain success for an extended period.
For Jones, he'll need to prove he can be a more accurate, secure, and explosive passer under center, and return to a form similar to the success seen since his 2022 season with the New York Giants, leading to his one-and-only playoff appearance.
For Richardson, the accuracy will certainly have to take steps forward to get above a lowly 48%, paired along with his turnover issues, and show he can play a full-season sample size without getting forced out of the action.
Both have the upside in store to make the respective strides happen, but if neither show out as expected, it could get ugly quickly on the offensive side of the ball for the Colts.
If the Colts are able to overcome their quarterback woes early through camp, the consensus surrounding Indianapolis might rise a bit higher. But, as of now, the results of how this pending signal caller competition pans out remain to be seen.