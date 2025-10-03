Commanders Announce Jayden Daniels's New Status After Three-Week Absence
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is back—and not a moment too soon for the DMV area.
Daniels, having recovered from his knee sprain, will start Sunday against the Chargers. Washington made the announcement Friday afternoon, less than 48 hours before the highly anticipated clash.
The second-year quarterback has been out since Sept. 11, when his Commanders lost 27–18 to the Packers on Thursday Night Football. Without Daniels, Washington crushed the Raiders 41–24 and lost 34–27 at the Falcons.
The Los Angeles team Daniels will return against boasts a 3–1 record, although it did lose 21–18 to the Giants Sunday. Coach Jim Harbaugh's squad has one of the most effective defenses in the league, ranking fourth in scoring defense and third in total defense.
In 2024, Daniels threw 25 touchdowns against nine interceptions and ran for six scores; he was named the AP's Offensive Rookie of the Year for his efforts. This season, Daniels has thrown three touchdowns and no interceptions.