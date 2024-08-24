Commanders Announce Plans for New Sean Taylor Statue
The Washington Commanders are finally giving their late former safety Sean Taylor the kind of tribute he deserves.
On Saturday, Taylor's daughter, Jackie, announced the franchise's plans to build a new statue honoring him. She made the announcement in a video posted by the Commanders.
Jackie Taylor was only 18 months old when intruders broke into her family's home and shot her father. He died the following day, on Nov. 27, 2007, at 24 years old. At the time of his death, Sean Taylor was considered one of the best all-around players in the NFL and a leader for Washington. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and was named second-team All-Pro in 2007.
Washington retired Taylor's No. 21 jersey in October 2021, and he has been inducted into the franchise's Ring of Fame.
Two years ago, under then-owner Daniel Snyder's leadership, Washington unveiled a memorial installation for Taylor that was widely criticized. That installation will now be taken down and replaced with a new statue in his honor. Taylor will be the first former Washington player in franchise history to be honored with a statue.
Jackie Taylor is now a freshman at North Carolina and plays on the volleyball team.