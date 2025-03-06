Commanders Bring Back Bobby Wagner on Another One-Year Deal After Strong Season
For ageless linebacker Bobby Wagner, the beat reportedly goes on.
The Washington Commanders are signing Wagner to a one-year contract worth up to $9.5 million, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Wagner, 34, is coming off his 10th Pro Bowl season in the last 11 years. Providing a crucial veteran presence in a young Commanders locker room, he helped Washington reach the NFC championship in 2024.
The Utah State product has never had a season with fewer than 100 combined tackles, and his total of 1,838 leads all active players; his career is sure to end in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Per Garafolo and Rapoport, Wagner represented himself during negotiations.
This past season was his first with the Commanders following 12 with the Seattle Seahawks and one with the Los Angeles Rams. Clearly, Washington has recognized the value of having a big name like Wagner around—even at his advanced age.