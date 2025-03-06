SI

Commanders Bring Back Bobby Wagner on Another One-Year Deal After Strong Season

At 34, the future Hall of Famer remains a formidable talent.

Patrick Andres

Bobby Wagner walks before the Commanders' 23–19 win over the Cowboys on Jan. 5, 2025.
Bobby Wagner walks before the Commanders' 23–19 win over the Cowboys on Jan. 5, 2025. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
For ageless linebacker Bobby Wagner, the beat reportedly goes on.

The Washington Commanders are signing Wagner to a one-year contract worth up to $9.5 million, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Wagner, 34, is coming off his 10th Pro Bowl season in the last 11 years. Providing a crucial veteran presence in a young Commanders locker room, he helped Washington reach the NFC championship in 2024.

The Utah State product has never had a season with fewer than 100 combined tackles, and his total of 1,838 leads all active players; his career is sure to end in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Per Garafolo and Rapoport, Wagner represented himself during negotiations.

This past season was his first with the Commanders following 12 with the Seattle Seahawks and one with the Los Angeles Rams. Clearly, Washington has recognized the value of having a big name like Wagner around—even at his advanced age.

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

