Commanders Booed by Fans at Home After First-Half Struggles vs. Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys visited the Washington Commanders on Sunday and everyone expected the division-leading Commanders to stomp the downtrodden Cowboys even further into the ground than they already are. Then the game actually started and the home side failed to live up to expectations. Or even come close.
The Commanders mustered up only three points and 113 total yards in the first half against Dallas. After kicking a field goal on their first possession of the game the offense recorded another missed field goal, an interception, and three punts over the rest of the half. The Jayden Daniels interception was more unlucky than anything but nevertheless served as a breaking point for the fans at Northwest Stadium, who rained booes down upon the offense as they walked off the field.
With a great record comes great expectations, it would seem.
The noise from the stands did nothing to invigorate the Commanders, who entered the locker room at halftime tied 3-3 with Cooper Rush's Cowboys.