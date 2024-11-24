SI

Commanders Booed by Fans at Home After First-Half Struggles vs. Cowboys

Washington heard it from the fans after a difficult two quarters against the stumbling Cowboys.

Liam McKeone

Fans booed Jayden Daniels and the Washington offense after a half filled with errors
Fans booed Jayden Daniels and the Washington offense after a half filled with errors / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys visited the Washington Commanders on Sunday and everyone expected the division-leading Commanders to stomp the downtrodden Cowboys even further into the ground than they already are. Then the game actually started and the home side failed to live up to expectations. Or even come close.

The Commanders mustered up only three points and 113 total yards in the first half against Dallas. After kicking a field goal on their first possession of the game the offense recorded another missed field goal, an interception, and three punts over the rest of the half. The Jayden Daniels interception was more unlucky than anything but nevertheless served as a breaking point for the fans at Northwest Stadium, who rained booes down upon the offense as they walked off the field.

With a great record comes great expectations, it would seem.

The noise from the stands did nothing to invigorate the Commanders, who entered the locker room at halftime tied 3-3 with Cooper Rush's Cowboys.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL