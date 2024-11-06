Commanders' Dan Quinn Had Ecstatic Five-Word Reaction to Marshon Lattimore Trade
In the span of a calendar year, the Washington Commanders have evolved from an NFL laughingstock to a serious outfit. The team is 7-2 and eyeing its first NFC East title since 2020; it ranks third in both scoring and total offense, its highest mark in both categories since 1999.
On Tuesday, the Commanders made a move to shore up the other side of the ball—acquiring four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the reeling New Orleans Saints for three draft picks.
Coach Dan Quinn was thrilled with Lattimore's acquisition, and referenced a classic film Wednesday to underline the point.
“I’d say you had me at hello," Rapoport said. "This was easy.”
The film in question is Jerry Maguire, a 1996 rom-com about a sports agent directed by Cameron Crowe.
Lattimore was a cornerstone of the Saints' late-2010s success, and his 88 career passes defended rank in the top 100 all-time.
Washington is scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday as it looks to move to 8-2 on the year.