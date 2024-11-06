SI

Commanders' Dan Quinn Had Ecstatic Five-Word Reaction to Marshon Lattimore Trade

Washington has its sight set on the playoffs.

In the span of a calendar year, the Washington Commanders have evolved from an NFL laughingstock to a serious outfit. The team is 7-2 and eyeing its first NFC East title since 2020; it ranks third in both scoring and total offense, its highest mark in both categories since 1999.

On Tuesday, the Commanders made a move to shore up the other side of the ball—acquiring four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the reeling New Orleans Saints for three draft picks.

Coach Dan Quinn was thrilled with Lattimore's acquisition, and referenced a classic film Wednesday to underline the point.

“I’d say you had me at hello," Rapoport said. "This was easy.”

The film in question is Jerry Maguire, a 1996 rom-com about a sports agent directed by Cameron Crowe.

Lattimore was a cornerstone of the Saints' late-2010s success, and his 88 career passes defended rank in the top 100 all-time.

Washington is scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday as it looks to move to 8-2 on the year.

