Commanders’ Daron Payne Suspended by NFL for Punching Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne was been suspended one game without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct in Sunday's contest against the Lions, the NFL announced Monday.
Payne was ejected in the second quarter of the game for punching Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. He will miss the Commanders' Week 11 matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 16 in Madrid.
Here's video of Payne's seemingly unprovoked punch at Brown:
Payne will be able to appeal his suspension under the collective bargaining agreement.
It's unclear exactly why Payne threw a punch at Brown, though his Commanders teammate Javon Kinlaw suggested Brown made the first move. Kinlaw told reporters after Sunday's 44-22 loss that he saw Brown "hit" Payne first. We were unable to find video of the alleged incident at the time of this writing.
The Commanders fell to 3-7 on the year and will look to bounce back against the Dolphins (3-7) next week.