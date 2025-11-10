SI

Commanders’ Daron Payne Suspended by NFL for Punching Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kristen Wong

Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne received a one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Lions on Sunday.
Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne received a one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Lions on Sunday. / Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images
In this story:

Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne was been suspended one game without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct in Sunday's contest against the Lions, the NFL announced Monday.

Payne was ejected in the second quarter of the game for punching Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. He will miss the Commanders' Week 11 matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 16 in Madrid.

Here's video of Payne's seemingly unprovoked punch at Brown:

Payne will be able to appeal his suspension under the collective bargaining agreement.

It's unclear exactly why Payne threw a punch at Brown, though his Commanders teammate Javon Kinlaw suggested Brown made the first move. Kinlaw told reporters after Sunday's 44-22 loss that he saw Brown "hit" Payne first. We were unable to find video of the alleged incident at the time of this writing.

The Commanders fell to 3-7 on the year and will look to bounce back against the Dolphins (3-7) next week.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NFL