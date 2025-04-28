SI

Commanders, D.C. Reveal Renderings of Proposed Stadium at Old RFK Site

The Commanders will have a new home soon.

Mike Kadlick

Major Tuddy may have a new home soon.
Despite being named the Washington Commanders, the nation's capital's NFL team hasn't actually played football in D.C. since 1997, when they moved to Landover, Md.

That's seemingly about to change. On Monday, the organization agreed to a deal with the District of Columbia to build a stadium at the site of the old RFK Stadium, which they called home from 1961 to '96.

NBC Sports' JP Finlay shared a look at some renderings of the new stadium on X (formerly Twitter). If all goes according to plan, doors will open in 2030:

The plans—which include a full 180-acre blueprint with housing, hotels, recreation, riverfront commons, restaurants, and more—have Washington fans fired up:

The Commanders will reportedly pay $2.7 billion towards the $4 million project, with D.C. contributing $500 million, EventsDC adding $181 million, and another $175 million coming from "stadium activity.” Officials said that $1.147 billion will come from public funds, which is far less than other NFL stadiums currently under construction.

Rejoice, Washington fans, you officially have your team back.

