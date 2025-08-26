SI

Commanders Won't Bring Back Former Top-Five Draft Pick

A decent 2024 couldn't buy him a 2025 contract.

Patrick Andres

Clelin Ferrell won't return to the Commanders in 2025.
Clelin Ferrell won't return to the Commanders in 2025.
In the wake of a decent 2024, the Commanders are reportedly parting ways with a former top-five draft pick.

Washington will not bring back defensive end Clelin Ferrell for the 2025 season, according to Tuesday morning reports from John Keim of ESPN and Ben Standig of WTEM-AM in Washington.

Ferrell, a 28-year-old Richmond, Va., native, registered 3.5 sacks in 14 games for the Commanders a year ago. Playing his first playoff games since 2021, he added four tackles in postseason play.

The Raiders drafted Ferrell fourth ahead of their final year in Oakland, betting big on the 2018 ACC Defensive Player of the Year in what was immediately viewed as a reach. He was solid but not spectacular in his first two years before being gradually deemphasized in Las Vegas's rotation.

With the 49ers in 2023, he returned to form as a starter, playing in all 17 games before injuries kept him out of the postseason. Assuming he plays in '25, it will be just his seventh NFL season.

