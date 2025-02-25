Commanders Give Pro Bowl DL Jonathan Allen Permission to Seek Trade
Following eight seasons with the Washington Commanders, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen will likely be traded this offseason, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning. The two sides already started having trade conversations.
The Commanders are working with Allen's team in order to help "him land at the right spot." The two-time Pro Bowler's two options include being traded or landing in free agency. He has one year left on his four-year deal where he is set to earn $15.5 million in base salary this upcoming season; however, this money is not guaranteed.
Allen only played in eight games in 2024 as he tore his pectoral in October and missed half of the season. However, he was able to return to action for the last two regular season games, and he competed in all three of the Commanders' postseason games. The Commanders lost in the NFC championship game to the eventual Super Bowl LIX champion Eagles.
Allen totaled 19 tackles and three sacks in 2024. His best two years came in his Pro Bowl seasons of '21 and '22 when he had 62 tackles and nine sacks followed up by 65 tackles and 7.5 sacks.