SI

Commanders Going Extra Mile to Prepare for Thursday's Trip to Lambeau Field

Packers fans are loud and passionate, that's for sure.

Madison Williams

Lambeau Field is known for having a stadium filled of passionate and loud Packers fans.
Lambeau Field is known for having a stadium filled of passionate and loud Packers fans. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Lambeau Field is not an easy stadium to play in for an opposing team visiting the Green Bay Packers. Cheeseheads chant as loud as they can—specifically the phrase "Go, Pack, Go!"—to try to mess with the opponents. So, the Washington Commanders are preparing the best way they can for their Thursday Night Football matchup this week.

In a video posted by NBC 4 Sports' JP Finlay on Tuesday, it looks like the Commanders are playing loud cheering sounds taken from Lambeau Field while they practice. The "Go, Pack, Go!" chants can be heard across the speakers as the Commanders prepare for their Thursday night showdown in two days. That's one way to get used to the noise.

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels can be seen throwing a pass in the clip above, then seems to smile a bit as he listens to the Packers' famous chant over and over again.

We'll see how accustomed the Commanders are to the sounds of Lambeau when they arrive in Green Bay on Thursday night. Maybe this will be the preferred method teams use to prepare to playing at Lambeau Field in the future.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL