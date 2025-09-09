Commanders Going Extra Mile to Prepare for Thursday's Trip to Lambeau Field
Lambeau Field is not an easy stadium to play in for an opposing team visiting the Green Bay Packers. Cheeseheads chant as loud as they can—specifically the phrase "Go, Pack, Go!"—to try to mess with the opponents. So, the Washington Commanders are preparing the best way they can for their Thursday Night Football matchup this week.
In a video posted by NBC 4 Sports' JP Finlay on Tuesday, it looks like the Commanders are playing loud cheering sounds taken from Lambeau Field while they practice. The "Go, Pack, Go!" chants can be heard across the speakers as the Commanders prepare for their Thursday night showdown in two days. That's one way to get used to the noise.
Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels can be seen throwing a pass in the clip above, then seems to smile a bit as he listens to the Packers' famous chant over and over again.
We'll see how accustomed the Commanders are to the sounds of Lambeau when they arrive in Green Bay on Thursday night. Maybe this will be the preferred method teams use to prepare to playing at Lambeau Field in the future.