Commanders DB Jeremy Reaves Proposes to Girlfriend on Field After OT Win vs. Falcons
Jeremy Reaves will be celebrating much more than just the Washington Commanders' playoff berth on Sunday night.
After the Commanders punched their ticket to the postseason, Reaves enjoyed one of the most pivotal moments of his life. The 28-year-old proposed to his girlfriend, Mikaela Worley, on the field at Northwest Stadium––and she said yes.
Reaves, a special teams ace for Washington, could be seen getting down on one knee and asking for his girlfriend's––now fiancee's––hand in marriage. Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico delivered a heartwarming call of the moment, which was caught on camera by the NBC broadcast.
"Jeremy Reaves, who played 22 special teams snaps, has the most special one of all. Taking a knee at the end of the game for victory... Of course she said yes, you're in the playoffs now!" said Tirico.
Reaves's teammates were overjoyed for him, and his fiancee could be seen exchanging an excited hug with Commanders punter Tress Way before heading down the tunnel toward the locker room with Reaves.
A truly special moment for Reaves and his fiancee.