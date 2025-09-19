Commanders Make Starting Quarterback Decision Amid Jayden Daniels Injury
As they bid to get back over .500 against the Raiders Sunday, the Commanders will be without the face of their franchise.
Washington will start quarterback Marcus Mariota against the Raiders, Commanders coach Dan Quinn told reporters Friday morning via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The decision comes amid a knee injury that has limited quarterback Jayden Daniels all week.
Mariota, 31, has not started an NFL game since 2022. He started 13 games for the Falcons that year, throwing 15 touchdown passes against nine interceptions for a 7-10 team.
The 2014 Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon has bounced around five different NFL teams. He remains closely associated with the Titans, the team that drafted him. Mariota quarterbacked Tennessee from 2015 to '19 and his 76 touchdowns rank sixth in franchise history.
Daniels—architect of one of football's finest rookie seasons a year ago and the 2023 Heisman winner at LSU—has thrown three touchdowns without an interception so far this season.