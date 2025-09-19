SI

Commanders Make Starting Quarterback Decision Amid Jayden Daniels Injury

Washington is looking to get back over .500.

Patrick Andres

Marcus Mariota will make his first start in three years Sunday.
Marcus Mariota will make his first start in three years Sunday. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
As they bid to get back over .500 against the Raiders Sunday, the Commanders will be without the face of their franchise.

Washington will start quarterback Marcus Mariota against the Raiders, Commanders coach Dan Quinn told reporters Friday morning via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The decision comes amid a knee injury that has limited quarterback Jayden Daniels all week.

Mariota, 31, has not started an NFL game since 2022. He started 13 games for the Falcons that year, throwing 15 touchdown passes against nine interceptions for a 7-10 team.

The 2014 Heisman Trophy winner at Oregon has bounced around five different NFL teams. He remains closely associated with the Titans, the team that drafted him. Mariota quarterbacked Tennessee from 2015 to '19 and his 76 touchdowns rank sixth in franchise history.

Daniels—architect of one of football's finest rookie seasons a year ago and the 2023 Heisman winner at LSU—has thrown three touchdowns without an interception so far this season.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

