SI

Commanders Bolster Secondary, Land Marshon Lattimore in Trade Deadline Deal

Ryan Phillips

Lattimore has made four Pro Bowls during his career.
Lattimore has made four Pro Bowls during his career. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are going for it.

Washington is 7-2 coming off a 27-22 win over the New York Giants in Week 9 and the franchise has decided to make a huge move to improve for its push to the playoffs. Hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the Commanders landed cornerback Marshon Lattimore and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a third-round pick, as well as fourth and sixth-rounders in the 2025 NFL draft.

The 28-year-old Lattimore is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and sat out New Orleans' Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Ohio State product is a four-time Pro Bowler and has been a key member of the Saints' secondary since the team selected him with the 11th pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

In September of 2021, Lattimore signed a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension that carried $68.3 million in guaranteed money. That made him one of the league's highest-paid cornerbacks. In January of 2024, the Saints and Lattimore agreed to a restructured deal that made a trade more possible by reducing his cap hit from $25.6 million to $14.6 million.

With quarterback Jayden Daniels at the helm, Washington has been a big surprise this season. The rookie signal-caller has pushed the Commanders to the top of the NFC East and made them believe they can make a run in the playoffs.

Adding Lattimore should only help that postseason chase.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL