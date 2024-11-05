Commanders Bolster Secondary, Land Marshon Lattimore in Trade Deadline Deal
The Washington Commanders are going for it.
Washington is 7-2 coming off a 27-22 win over the New York Giants in Week 9 and the franchise has decided to make a huge move to improve for its push to the playoffs. Hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, the Commanders landed cornerback Marshon Lattimore and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a third-round pick, as well as fourth and sixth-rounders in the 2025 NFL draft.
The 28-year-old Lattimore is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and sat out New Orleans' Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Ohio State product is a four-time Pro Bowler and has been a key member of the Saints' secondary since the team selected him with the 11th pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
In September of 2021, Lattimore signed a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension that carried $68.3 million in guaranteed money. That made him one of the league's highest-paid cornerbacks. In January of 2024, the Saints and Lattimore agreed to a restructured deal that made a trade more possible by reducing his cap hit from $25.6 million to $14.6 million.
With quarterback Jayden Daniels at the helm, Washington has been a big surprise this season. The rookie signal-caller has pushed the Commanders to the top of the NFC East and made them believe they can make a run in the playoffs.
Adding Lattimore should only help that postseason chase.