Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Throws Mind-Boggling Last-Second Hail Mary to Beat Bears
Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders just pulled off a miracle.
With his Commanders trailing the Chicago Bears 15–12 in the closing seconds and the ball at their own 48-yard line, Daniels took the snap and dropped back. He avoided the rush as the Bears pressured him, then unleashed the ball toward the goal line on a Hail Mary attempt. That prayer was answered.
The ball was tipped and fell right into receiver Noah Brown's hands. It was truly an unbelievable play, tipped by a Bears defender and Brown was in the perfect spot. The ball went nearly 70 yards in the air and wound up exactly where it needed to be.
Absolutely unbelievable.
That's a killer for the Bears and rookie Caleb Williams, who authored a furious comeback from down 12–0 to leading 15–12 with 23 seconds remaining. They just couldn't hold the lead.
That's a play we'll be seeing on highlight reels for years.
In a battle of the top two picks from the 2024 NFL draft, Daniels came out ahead because of his final heave.