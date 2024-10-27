SI

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Throws Mind-Boggling Last-Second Hail Mary to Beat Bears

Ryan Phillips

Washington beat Chicago on a last-second Hail Mary.
Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders just pulled off a miracle.

With his Commanders trailing the Chicago Bears 15–12 in the closing seconds and the ball at their own 48-yard line, Daniels took the snap and dropped back. He avoided the rush as the Bears pressured him, then unleashed the ball toward the goal line on a Hail Mary attempt. That prayer was answered.

The ball was tipped and fell right into receiver Noah Brown's hands. It was truly an unbelievable play, tipped by a Bears defender and Brown was in the perfect spot. The ball went nearly 70 yards in the air and wound up exactly where it needed to be.

That's a killer for the Bears and rookie Caleb Williams, who authored a furious comeback from down 12–0 to leading 15–12 with 23 seconds remaining. They just couldn't hold the lead.

That's a play we'll be seeing on highlight reels for years.

In a battle of the top two picks from the 2024 NFL draft, Daniels came out ahead because of his final heave.

