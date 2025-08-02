Commanders Set to Return to DC After Council Approves Stadium Plan
After three decades away, the Washington Commanders are headed back where it all began.
Washington's city council voted 9–3 Friday afternoon to effectively accept the team's proposal to build a stadium within the city limits. Barring unforeseen circumstances, that stadium will be constructed on the site of RFK Stadium—the team's home from 1961 to '96.
"This is a historic moment," Commanders owner Josh Harris said in a statement. "This project is about more than delivering a world-class stadium worthy of our players, fans and the region. It's about revitalizing a critical part of our city, creating thousands of jobs and unlocking long-term economic benefits for the District."
The stadium will cost at least $3.7 billion, of which the city will cover $1 billion; the team has agreed to cover all cost overruns.
Washington has played at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., since 1997. The franchise's previous homes since its 1932 inception include Braves Field and Fenway Park in Boston and Griffith and RFK Stadiums in Washington.