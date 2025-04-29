Commanders Sign Kicker Matt Gay to Historic One-Year Contract
The Washington Commanders signed kicker Matt Gay to a historic one-year contract worth over $4.25 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. This is the most fully guaranteed money on a one-year contract for a kicker in NFL history.
Gay can add to his income by earning up to $5 million in incentives during the 2025 season.
In turn, the Commanders released backup kicker Zane Gonzalez on Tuesday.
The Indianapolis Colts shockingly released Gay after two seasons there earlier this month. He was the highest-paid kicker at the time when he signed a deal with the Colts in 2023.
During the 2024 season, Gay made 31-of-37 field goal attempts for 83.8%. The only six field goals he missed were from 50-59 yards, which could have played a part in the Colts' decision. He did make all 33 extra point attempts for the Colts.
The Commanders' starting kicker Austin Seibert dealt with a hip injury last season that caused him to miss a good chunk of games. He made 27-of-30 field goal attempts, with his three misses coming from the 50-59 yard range. He made 22-of-24 extra point attempts. Seibert is currently a free agent.