Commanders' Terry McLaurin Had Hyped Three-Word Reaction to Sweet Touchdown vs. Eagles

Short, but sweet.

Brigid Kennedy

Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin celebrates after a touchdown vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin celebrates after a touchdown vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. / NFL / Twitter / Screenshot
The Washington Commanders needed a big play, and wide receiver Terry McLaurin gave it to them.

With Washington down six points and roughly seven minutes left in the first half of the NFC championship, McLaurin ran in a big ol' 35-yard touchdown off a ten-yard pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Well, McLaurin did it, as evident by his fired-up three word reaction in the end zone: "I DO THIS."

Check that out below:

Unfortunately, Philly managed to squeeze in one more touchdown right after that, not necessarily negating the wideout's touchdown, but yet again widening the point differential just before the half.

