SI

Commanders Trolled Eagles With Perfect Tweet After Thrilling Win

Washington's social media team was ready after the Commanders thrilling win over the Eagles.

Blake Silverman

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Newton jumps into the stands to celebrates with fans after the Washington Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Newton jumps into the stands to celebrates with fans after the Washington Commanders beat the Philadelphia Eagles. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders' social media team was ready after the team's 36-33 comeback win on Sunday over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington's rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for five touchdowns and helped the Commanders snap the Eagles' 10-game winning streak. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed most of the game after he was ruled out with a concussion in the first quarter.

Daniels found wideout Jamison Crowder in the end zone for a nine-yard score with just six seconds left to give Washington the lead. Once the clock hit zero, the Commanders perfectly trolled the Eagles on X (formerly Twitter) after handing them their first loss since late September.

The Commanders comically mimicked Philadelphia's famed "E-A-G-L-E-S" chant by emphasizing the "L" the Eagles just took in the nation's capital. No love lost between the two NFC East rivals.

Washington improved to 10-5 on the season, while they provided a rare blemish on the Eagles' record, which dropped to 12-3. The Eagles have already clinched a playoff spot, while the Commanders' win brought their playoff probability to 95% according to NFL.com.

Riding high after the wild victory, Daniels and the Commanders will play the Atlanta Falcons (8-7) in Week 17 on Sunday Night Football.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NFL