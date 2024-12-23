Commanders Trolled Eagles With Perfect Tweet After Thrilling Win
The Washington Commanders' social media team was ready after the team's 36-33 comeback win on Sunday over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington's rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for five touchdowns and helped the Commanders snap the Eagles' 10-game winning streak. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed most of the game after he was ruled out with a concussion in the first quarter.
Daniels found wideout Jamison Crowder in the end zone for a nine-yard score with just six seconds left to give Washington the lead. Once the clock hit zero, the Commanders perfectly trolled the Eagles on X (formerly Twitter) after handing them their first loss since late September.
The Commanders comically mimicked Philadelphia's famed "E-A-G-L-E-S" chant by emphasizing the "L" the Eagles just took in the nation's capital. No love lost between the two NFC East rivals.
Washington improved to 10-5 on the season, while they provided a rare blemish on the Eagles' record, which dropped to 12-3. The Eagles have already clinched a playoff spot, while the Commanders' win brought their playoff probability to 95% according to NFL.com.
Riding high after the wild victory, Daniels and the Commanders will play the Atlanta Falcons (8-7) in Week 17 on Sunday Night Football.